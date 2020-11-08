Mark Coleman is currently recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack. The 55-year-old was reported to be on the mend by his daughter Morgan who posted news of the MMA legends ill health to social media.

“Thank you for all the kind words and support,” Morgan wrote on Instagram. @MarkDColeman is recovering well from his heart attack but still has more test[s] to be done. We love you all!”

Prayers for the legend @Markcolemanmma , who is recovering from a heart attack 🙏🏾 Recover like the beast you are brotha. Keep your thoughts on him MMA family. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/itv6id2G6T — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) November 8, 2020

Coleman is a former UFC heavyweight champion, is well as a PRIDE FC heavyweight titleholder. The UFC Hall of Fame inductee is revered as one of the biggest influences on mixed martial arts today, and a true pioneer of the sport – is known for his relentless ground-and-pound barrages, which led to his christening as ‘The Godfather of Ground-And-Pound’.

An accomplished amateur wrestler, during a stint which seen him crowned an NCAA Division I winner, as well as NCAA Big Ten, a 1991 Pan American Games victor, as well as an appearance at the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona, where he placed seventh in freestyle-wrestling. ‘The Hammer’ recently revealed he was a victim of sexual assault during his time at Ohio State University.

Despite his ill health Coleman was still able to tune in to UFC Vegas 13. The MMA legend was clearly impressed by the main event winn Glover Teixeira who stretched his unbeaten run to five with a submission win over the highly fancied Thiago Santos.

“Beautiful Ground and Pound @gloverteixeira damm,” Coleman wrote on Twitter. “Classic @gloverteixeira that was brilliant no 1 contender ? In your prime #41 #GNP #UFC #MMA Congratulations @gloverteixeira Class hit hard and get hit hard. Takedowns so solid brutal GNP @danawhite give this legend a title shot.”

Everyone at LowKickMMA wishes UFC legend Mark Coleman a very speedy recovery.