Mark Coleman’s daughters set up GoFundMe as the UFC icon fights for his life after devastating house fire

UFC legend Mark Coleman is fighting for his life.

The promotion’s first-ever heavyweight champion is currently hospitalized after bravely saving his parents from a house fire in the early morning hours of Tuesday. After carrying his parents out of the burning home, ‘The Hammer’ ran back inside, risking his life to try and save his beloved dog.

According to a report from WTOL 11, Coleman passed out after running back in due to smoke inhalation and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Coleman’s adult daughters, McKenzie and Morgan Coleman, have organized a GoFundMe campaign to help cover living expenses while their father is hospitalized. After just four hours, more than $21,000 of their $50,000 goal had been raised.

“Tragedy struck in the early morning hours of Tuesday March 12th where Mark was awoken at 4 am by his beloved Rotti “lil hammer” to a house fire in his childhood home, where he was visiting his parents,” the GoFundMe reads. “Mark, being the hero he is, and the fierce love he has for his family managed to get his elderly parents out of the home unharmed. He went back in risking his life to save his dog. “It is with great sadness that our beloved “hammy” “ham” ” lil hammer” did not survive the fire, and the home is a total loss. Lil hammer is a true Hero, and will be truly missed. “Mark was life flighted to a hospital where he is needing lots of prayer to get his lungs clear. His adult daughters, McKenzie and Morgan have not, and will not leave their Dads side as he battles for his life. We all knew he was one of the best athletes, now we know he is a true Hero.”

Mark Coleman is a pioneer of mixed martial arts

A two-time UFC Hall of Fame Inductee, Mark Coleman won back-to-back heavyweight tournaments at UFC 10 and UFC 11 before defeating Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn to win the promotion’s first undisputed heavyweight title.

Throughout his 14-year run, ‘The Hammer’ competed against some of the biggest names in MMA history, including Gary Goodridge, Pedro Rizzo, Don Frye, Fedor Emelianenko, Mirko Cro Cop, and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua, Stephan Bonnar, and Randy Couture.

“We are a faithful family and know God works miracles,” Coleman’s daughters added. “Please keep praying with us that our hero has complete healing.”

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign, you can do so right here.