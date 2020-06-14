Mariya Agapova Chokes Out Hannah Cifers – UFC Vegas 2 Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC Vegas 2 main card at the Apex facility is a women’s flyweight bout between Mariya Agapova and Hannah Cifers.

Round 1: Agapova receives a leg kick but lands a number of strikes in return. Cifers isn’t backing down as she also comes forward. They momentarily clinch up before striking again. Cifers reverses a clinch position and momentarily has Agapova on the fence. Agapova is pouring the volume with punches and knees before Cifers clinches her up again. Agapova drops Cifers with a head kick before getting her back and sinking in the rear naked choke.

Official result: Mariya Agapova defeats Hannah Cifers via submission (R1, 2:42)