Report – Marina Rodriguez set to return in fight with Gillian Robertson at UFC event in May

Brazilian striking ace, Marina Rodriguez is reportedly set for her return to action in a bid to snap her two-fight losing run at a UFC Fight Night card on May 3. — in a showdown against grappling star, Gillian Robertson — with the event rumored to take place in Des Moines, Iowa.

Rodriguez, who retains the number nine rank at the strawweight limit, has been sidelined since last October, most recently suffering a split decision loss against Iasmin Lucindo at UFC 307, which came after another split judging loss against former strawweight queen, Jessica Andrade.

As for Robertson, the prolific submission artist is currently in the midst of a three-fight winning spree, and holds the number twelve rank in the division since her unanimous judging win over Luana Pinheiro.

News of Marina Rodriguez's return clash against Gillian Robertson was first reported by David van Auken for Fight Bananas.

@savage_ufc (Gillian Robertson) vs. @wmmarz (Marina Rodriguez) is set for May 3rd in the strawweight division per sources,” van Auken posted on his X account.

A former top-contender at 115lbs, Rodriguez holds notable wins over the likes of Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson-Gomez, Mackenzie Dern, Yan Xiaonan, as well as Tecia Torres — and still holds the number nine rank at the strawweight limit.

For Robertson, the Ontario native has scored a stunning nine separate submission victories throughout her professional mixed martial arts record.

And during her tenure with the promotion, Robertson has bested the likes of Molly McCann, Veronica Macedo, Mariya Agapova, Polyana Viana, the above-mentioned Waterson-Gomez, and Pinheiro.