Marc Goddard Explains Decision To Stand Up Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez

There was some controversy in the main event of Saturday’s (July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 event at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada that aired on big FOX that featured rising contender Dustin Poirier being able to score a second round stoppage victory over former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

Near the end of the fight, there was an incident that saw Alvarez threw an illegal elbow in the second round against Poirier which led to referee Marc Goddard order a standup as that was an illegal infraction and ultimately led to Poirier recovering, rebounding and scoring a TKO win.

Following this fight, there were some fight fans who brought attention to the decision made by the referee to stand up these fighters and the most vocal fighter to bring light to this situation was UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman, a friend of Alvarez’s, as he went on a mini-rant through the power of social media about it as he noted that he never wanted Goddard to officiate his bout.

This led to Goddard to take the rare step for a referee of defending his call in his response to the UFC star as he noted that the former UFC champ also grabbed the fence and illegally put his finger in Poirier’s ear.

Umman: “**** that referee. I will not fight if that ref is calling my fight. He cost Eddie that fight smfh #UFcCalgary” Goddard: “Mr Usman, I understand that emotion is a factor. Mr Alvarez held the fence, clawed the ear & then threw the 12-6 elbow that is why the positional advantage was taken away. As for your request, no problem that’s easily arranged. I wish you all the best in your career. Thank you.” Umman: “Marc you’re not wrong. Obviously I’m overacting because that’s my brother Ed. There were a few questionable strikes on both ends. You still do a fine job as a ref.”

At the end of the day, yes, that was an illegal move and did change part of the fight but, despite it being a dumb rule, it’s illegal and Alvarez knew it but decided to throw it.