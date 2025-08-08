Manny Pacquiao Impresses Filipino BKFC Fighter With “Crazy Aura” at 46: “That’s Greatness Right There”

Manny Pacquiao has inspired many for generations and continues to inspire with his recent return to the ring on July 19th, including a surging star in the world of BKFC. Chad Lucanas is the fighter in question who recently praised Manny Pacquiao and his performance against WBC champion Mario Barrios, and the Wolfhouse product returns to the world of gloveless combat this weekend.

Lucanas will knuckle up and toe the line against Tim Tamaki at BKFC Edmonton on August 9th, and the former appeared on Bare Knuckle Bowker to touch on several subjects ahead of that clash.

Being a proud Filipino fighter himself, Manny Pacquiao is someone who was a big influence on Chad Lucanas‘ growth, and when discussing his specific thoughts on the recent WBC title bid from Manny Pacquiao against Mario Barrios, Lucanas said,

“Man, that was honestly very cool to see because like for me, in my perspective, it’s wild because I grew up watching him, right? To see him come back, 46 years old against [Mario] Barrios, who’s literally my age, and to go 12 rounds and pull a draw is insane to me.” “Like that’s like so crazy because it’s like dude, you literally fought a guy my age who is not a bum, who is literally like a world champion. One of the most dangerous fighters right now. So, to me it’s like, if that’s not greatness, then I don’t know what is, you know. Like that’s greatness right there, right?” “To me, it’s so dope to think that like I’m fighting in a time where Pacquiao is actually active, right? Because like to me, my first two like pro bare knuckle fights, I was like Manny’s retired. In my head I was like I want to be the new face of the Philippines. Like this is what I want.” “I want to bring back that whole vibe and energy for the Filipino culture of people gathering and watching one of their fighters, right? Like Manny had such a crazy aura for that. Like whenever he would fight, I remember when I was a kid, man. Just anytime this guy would fight, every household in the world that’s Filipino, you’re having a party.” “We’re not talking like just a family kind of thing. We’re talking like 30 to like 50 people in a house gathered watching that TV, screaming, you know, and it’s insane. It’s literally like, what do you call this? What do you call this? It’s straight up like a cultural tradition. Like if Manny fights, it’s a holiday.”

Manny Pacquiao “could have squeezed that win against [Mario] Barrios” in Lucanas’ eyes

When further discussing the Summer return effort from Manny Pacquiao, Chad Lucanas stated,