Chad Lucanas Is “Gonna Do Something Crazy” in Big BKFC Edmonton Bout

Chad Lucanas is aiming to go 3-0 in BKFC against Tim Tamaki, who has three previous bare-knuckle fights under the Havoc FC banner, in the coming days. While he has thrown down in gloveless combat before, Tamaki is making his BKFC debut specifically here.

Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker before their August 9th fight at BKFC Edmonton and discussing his assessments of his next adversary Tamaki, who has that aforementioned localized bare knuckle experience as well as a deep resume with over 50 pro MMA fights, Chad Lucanas said,

“Let’s see. This guy from; well from the little research I’ve done, he made his pro debut I think, when I was in like third grade. I was like wow, that’s pretty wild to think I’m fighting a guy who’s been a pro since I was 8 years old. But I don’t know. From what I see, I’m just like, okay, I’m just going to get the job done [laughs]. I’m going to show people that, you know, how many pro fights do I have now? I got one, two, I got three. So, this is my fourth pro fight.” “So, I’m pretty much; what I’m gonna do is I’m gonna show people that sometimes all that experience doesn’t really mean anything against the new generation because I’m the new wave. He’s on his way out, I feel. I’ll give him a proper welcome into BKFC. I’m just like; I’m just trying to process what I saw like in his last fight. I wasn’t really, you know, there was nothing really for me to kind of, I don’t know. Just to me it’s like, he’s up and down like no special effects.”

Chad Lucanas calls for Tim Tamaki to “show me” his depth of combat experience at BKFC Edmonton

The Wolfhouse product was boisterous in expressing his prediction for this looming BKFC contest at the River Cree, as Chad Lucanas stated,

“Yeah, to me, from what I read, I’m gonna do something crazy [laughs]. I don’t know. I really don’t know what to say about this guy because I’m just like eh [laughs]. I’m trying to be like; to me, I don’t underestimate nobody. But I don’t know. Just from what I see I’m like okay 50 pro fights, show me [laughs].” “Let’s see, show me your experience, you know. But yeah, I don’t really got much. I’m not really; how do you say this? Yeah, I don’t know. Just very up and down. No special effects [laughs].”