Report – Manel Kape remains on UFC Vegas 103 card, fights Asu Almabayev on short notice
Following the cancellation of his initial UFC Vegas 103 headliner, Manel Kape is set to remain on the card at the beginning of next month — booking a reworked main event fight against surging Kazakh contender, Asu Almabayev on March 1. from the Apex facility.
Kape, the current number six ranked flyweight contender, was slated to headline the same card in a potential title eliminator against former title challenger, Brandon Royval, until the latter confirmed an undisclosed injury forced his withdrawal from the high-stakes pairing.
Manel Kape books UFC Vegas 103 fight with Asu Almabayev
And in his place, according to an initial report from Sportilinet this evening, Manel Kape is set to remain on the UFC Vegas 103 card, taking on the above-mentioned, Asu Almabayev on short-notice at the beginning of next month.
Himself most recently featuring at UFC Fight Night Tampa back in December, Angolan-born contender, Kape turned in an impressive third round win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva, finishing the Brazilian contender with an eventual knockout victory in Florida.
As for Kazakhstani-born prospect, Almabayev, the former interim M-1 Global flyweight champion has enjoyed an impressive four-fight winning spree since his move to the Octagon back in 2023.
Debuting with a submission win over ‘Ode Osbourne, Almabayev turned in a trio of consecutive victories against C.J. Vergara, Jose Johnson, and another common-opponent, Matheus Nicolau.