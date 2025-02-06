Report – Manel Kape remains on UFC Vegas 103 card, fights Asu Almabayev on short notice

ByRoss Markey
Report - Manel Kape remains on UFC Vegas 103 card, fights Asu Almabayev on short notice

Following the cancellation of his initial UFC Vegas 103 headliner, Manel Kape is set to remain on the card at the beginning of next month — booking a reworked main event fight against surging Kazakh contender, Asu Almabayev on March 1. from the Apex facility.

Kape, the current number six ranked flyweight contender, was slated to headline the same card in a potential title eliminator against former title challenger, Brandon Royval, until the latter confirmed an undisclosed injury forced his withdrawal from the high-stakes pairing.

Dana White rules out title fight for Manel Kape after knockout win over Bruno Silva at UFC Tampa: 'He's not getting it'

Manel Kape books UFC Vegas 103 fight with Asu Almabayev

And in his place, according to an initial report from Sportilinet this evening, Manel Kape is set to remain on the UFC Vegas 103 card, taking on the above-mentioned, Asu Almabayev on short-notice at the beginning of next month.

READ MORE:  Shara Magomedov reveals 'Nightmarish health condition' led to UFC Saudi Arabia defeat

Himself most recently featuring at UFC Fight Night Tampa back in December, Angolan-born contender, Kape turned in an impressive third round win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva, finishing the Brazilian contender with an eventual knockout victory in Florida.

manel

As for Kazakhstani-born prospect, Almabayev, the former interim M-1 Global flyweight champion has enjoyed an impressive four-fight winning spree since his move to the Octagon back in 2023.

gettyimages 1667080861 612x612 1

Debuting with a submission win over ‘Ode Osbourne, Almabayev turned in a trio of consecutive victories against C.J. Vergara, Jose Johnson, and another common-opponent, Matheus Nicolau.

READ MORE:  Dricus Du Plessis on Sean Strickland Championship Match: Nobody Expected Us to Fight For a Title

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts