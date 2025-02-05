Brandon Royval out of UFC Vegas 103 main event fight with Manel Kape: ‘I’m facing an injury’

Former flyweight title challenger, Brandon Royval has confirmed his withdrawal from a UFC Vegas 103 headliner with perennial contender, Manel Kape next month — citing an injury which has ruled him from his return to action for the first time this annum.

Royval, the current number one ranked flyweight challenger, most recently extended his winning run to two straight fights with a unanimous decision win over then-unbeaten Japanese contender, Tatsuro Taira.

As for Angolan-born contender, Kape, the former Rizin FF champion made his return to action at UFC Fight Night Tampa back in December, landing an eventual third round knockout win over Bruno Gustavo da Silva.

Brandon Royval confirms exit from UFC Vegas 103 headlining fight

And on his official Instagram account this afternoon, former LFA gold holder, Brandon Royval confirmed his exit from UFC Vegas 103 against Kape, citing an injury which will prevent him from preparing for the matchup.

“I’m facing an injury that has me questioning when I’ll be able to train again,” Breandon Royval wrote on Instagram. “This is absolutely a fight I think needs to happen for the flyweight division, but as of right now, competing (next) month has been ill-advised.”

And replying to Royvals’s withdrawal post, Kape claimed the former title challenger was just a little “puppy” and was too nervous to share the Octagon with him at the beginning of next month — or potentially ever.

“4 weeks for the fight worth the place for the belt, the chills, nausea and panic are already starting to take effect on the body of the little puppy Brandon Royval,” Manel Kape posted on his official X account. “I won’t be surprised if he runs away from this fight.”

Prior to his decision win over Taira back in October, Royval avenged a prior loss to former two-time undisputed flyweight champion, Brandon Moreno last February in another decision victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night Mexico City.