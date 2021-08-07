Former Rizin FF bantamweight champion, Manel Kape has lodged his first Octagon victory — via a stunning opening round flying-knee knockout stoppage over Ode’ Osbourne in the featured UFC Fight Pass preliminary bout at UFC 265.

Tipping the scales for his flyweight bout at 129lbs on Friday, Kape, who had dropped his first two UFC outings to Brazilain pair, Alexandre Pantoja and Matheus Nicolau — was in much need of a victory against Osbourne.

Timing an expertly launched flying-knee, with just 16-seconds remaining in the opening round, Kape dropped Osbourne before following up with a volley of ground strikes — lodging an important first UFC triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Kape’s first UFC win against Osbourne.