Conor McGregor Suspended Six Months For Role In UFC 229 Brawl

Khabib Nurmagomedov was given a nine-month suspension at today’s NSAC hearing in Las Vegas. Now Conor McGregor has his punishment.

McGregor was given a substantially smaller punishment than Khabib. He was suspended six months and fined $50,000. McGregor is eligible to return on April 6, 2019. The Irishman was submitted by Khabib in the main event of last October 6’s UFC 229. An all-out melee ensued afterward when Khabib jumped into the crowd to attack McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis.

McGregor was then confronted by two of Khabib’s teammates, Zubaira Tukhugov and Abubakar Nurmagomedov. He jumped on the cage to fight them and it became a chaotic scene.

McGregor’s suspension and fine were noticeably smaller than Khabib’s. However, NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell made it a point to address McGregor’s brash and often controversial trash talk. He claimed the NSAC would start judging fighters based on what they said as opposed to what they did:

“We are going to start fining and suspending for what you say as opposed to what you do.”