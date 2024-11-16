Mamed Khalidov scores stunning armbar submission win over Adrian Bartosinski – KSW 100 Highlights

Veteran middleweight star, Mamed Khalidov continues to defy father time — with the latest example coming tonight in the main event of KSW 100 in Poland — submitting the unbeaten, Adrian Bartosinski to hand him his first loss in their main event headliner.

Khalidov, a native of Grozny, turned in his third consecutive victory tonight following a prior knockout loss to Roberto Soldic back in 2021, landing his latest stoppage against the above-mentioned Bartosinski, following prior stoppage wins over both Scott Askham, and Mariusz Pudzianowski.

A veteran finisher, Khalidov racked up his seventeenth career submission tonight, to go with a further seventeenth knockout success.

A former KSW middleweight and light heavyweight champion to boot, Mamed Khalidov rolled back the years tonight with a stunning submission over the above-mentioned undefeated, Bartosinski.

Managing to take down the aggressor in the second round with a well-timed shot, Khalidov first threatened with a rear-naked choke, before sliding off the top.

And straight after, the 44-year-old then wrapped up an armbar win over Bartosinski, to go with a slew of other career-highlight wins over the likes of Jason Guida, Jorge Santiago, James Irvin, Matt Lindland, Kendall Grove, Melvin Manhoef, Michal Materla, Luke Barnatt, and the above-mentioned, Askham.

Below, catch the highlights from Mamed Khalidov’s stunning win over Adrian Bartosinski at KSW 100