Jake Paul fired shots at Conor McGregor for claiming he would handily beat Islam Makhachev.

This past Saturday, Makhachev took on top contender Charles Oliviera in the main event of UFC 280 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Makhachev put in a dominant performance to finish Oliveira in the second round with an arm-triangle choke submission and become the new UFC lightweight champion.

Conor McGregor claimed he would defeat Islam Makhachev

Following Makhachev’s 11th straight win in a row, ‘The Notorious’ took to his Twitter to argue that he had the right skillset for beating Makhachev and fighters with a similar style.

“Nice fight, nice performance,” McGregor wrote in since-deleted tweets (transcribed by talkSPORT). “I have built all the tools to beat this style now vs before. Experience vs s***. Face breaking shots from clinch and baby brain batter shots from bottom. And the rest of my repertoire yous know. Steel left leg. Cannon back hand. Wrist control.

“The thought of shutting down this system of fighting with my own developed system is quite intriguing to me. Whoever of them against. It’s not personal. It’s a skill evaluation and a fight. Even through generations. The IMAAFs, amateurs. A war of attrition. To the box.”

Jake Paul says Makhachev would Khabib McGregor in one round

YouTube influencer turned boxer Jake Paul was not having any of McGregor’s claims. He trashed the former UFC two-division champion for believing he could defeat Makhachev in a response to his tweet.

“Only tools he has built are twitter fingers. Islam would Khabib him in one round. Hence why he deleted his tweets.”

Conor McGregor is currently busy in production for his Hollywood debut in the upcoming reboot of the 1989 cult classic film Road House. He is also out of the USADA drug testing pool and will need to return to it for at least six months before he could come back to fighting.