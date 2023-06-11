Reacting to former champion, Charles Oliveira’s spectacular finish of Beneil Dariush in the co-main event of UFC 289 tonight, Islam Makhachev has issued a stark reminder to the Brazilian – who immediately called for a title rematch.

Co-headlining UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada tonight, Oliveira, the current #1 ranked lightweight contender, and former undisputed champion, rebounded to the winner’s enclosure in highlight-reel fashion.

Adding Kings MMA staple, Dariush to his incredible winning résumé, Charles Oliveira managed to stop the former with a slew of opening round ground strikes in an electric opening round back-and-forth.

Islam Makhachev issues reminder to Charles Oliveira after UFC 289

And calling his shot for a title rematch with Russian grappling sensation, Makhachev later this year at UFC 294 in October, Oliveira, who suffered a defeat to the former last year – was reminded of that result, in fact.

“Congrats Charles (Oliveira),” Islam Makhachev tweeted. “But still there’s levels in this game (sunglasses emoji).”

But still there’s levels in this game 😎 — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 11, 2023

Headlining UFC 280 against American Kickboxing Academy staple, Makhachev in October of last year, Oliveira suffered a second round arm-triangle submission loss to the former in the pair’s vacant title fight.

Yet to be booked for his expected Octagon return in October following a prior successful title defense against featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski in February, Makhachev has been tipped to return at UFC 294.

And while remaining non-committal on a title rematch with Makhachev should Oliveira win at UFC 289, the Sao Paulo finishing phenom certainly left promotional president, Dana White with a lot to stew in following his stunning stoppage of Dariush in ‘The Great White North.