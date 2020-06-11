Main Card Fighter Pulls Out Of UFC June 13 Event, Replacement Brought In

Spread the word!













Borg Out Of Upcoming UFC Card

The upcoming UFC event on June 13 has taken a hit on the main card.

Ray Borg pulled out of his bantamweight bout with Merab Dvalishvili on Thursday as he cited personal reasons for the decision. He would later post an image of his son.

“Family first, see you soon son.”

Borg notably competed just last month when he suffered a split decision loss to Ricky Simon.

The good news, for now, is that a replacement in Combate Americas bantamweight champion Gustavo Lopez will be stepping in on short notice to face Dvalishvili according to MMA Junkie.

That is, if he is able to compete in the first place.

“BREAKING: I just spoke to Combate America’s CEO @campbellcombate who says that Gustavo Lopez is still under contract with Combate Americas. He says they were not given their right to match. Full story coming soon.”

The event will be headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo. Assuming Lopez is cleared to fight Dvalishvili, here is how the card is set up for Saturday night:

Main card

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Jessica Eye

Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori

Andre Fili vs. Charles Jourdain

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Gustavo Lopez

Mark De La Rosa vs. Jordan Espinosa

Prelims

Mariya Agapova vs. Melissa Gatto

Kevin Aguilar vs. Charles Rosa

Julia Avila vs. Gina Mazany

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Tyson Nam

Jordan Griffin vs. Darrick Minner

Christian Aguilera vs. Anthony Ivy

