Gauge Young Defeats Maheshate in Thrilling Slugfest – UFC Shanghai Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Gauge Young got his first win inside the Octagon at UFC Shanghai, besting Maheshate via decision.

While Maheshate has a clear advantage in the stand-up during the opening round, Young started to find his timing in the second, repeatedly landing his jab and mixing in some takedown attempts.

gettyimages 2231618543 612x612 1

With the fight potentially tied up going into the third, Young continued to flex his grappling skills, tying up Maheshate against the fence. Less than 90 seconds to go in the scrap, Maheshate attempted his own takedown, but he failed to get Young to the mat.

As the clock ran down, Maheshate landed a big left hand that prompted Young to clinch up, keeping Maheshate’s back against the fence for the remainder of the round.

gettyimages 2231617816 612x612 1

Official Result: Gauge Young def. Maheshate via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28).

gettyimages 2231618506 612x612 1

Check Out Highlights From Maheshate vs. Gauge Young at UFC Shanghai:

