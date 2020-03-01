Magomed Ankalaev Defeats Ion Cutelaba After Controversial Stoppage – UFC Norfolk Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Norfolk main card is a light heavyweight contest between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev.

Round 1: Cutelaba kicks things off with a leg kick. He attempts a body kick soon after. Ankalaev responds with some hooks that wobble Cutelaba. Ankalaev goes on the offensive with body kicks and head kicks. Cutelaba is hurt and wobbled but he’s still in the fight. However, the referee stops it as Cutelaba protests instantly. The crowd is certainly not happy.

Official result: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Ion Cutelaba via knockout (0:38).