‘He Knows How to Give Up’ – Magomed Ankalaev Mocks Alex Pereira with Brutal Compilation of His Losses

Ahead of their rumored light heavyweight title clash, Magomed Ankalaev shared a compilation of Alex Pereira’s losses.

With Belal Muhammad no longer expected to defend his welterweight title against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 on December 7, everyone seemingly expects ‘Poatan’ to step up and save yet another fight card. If that proves to be the case, the Brazilian boogeyman will likely be tasked with taking out the division’s top-ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev.

Coming off a big win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, Ankalaev is more than ready to make the quick turnaround if it means finally getting another shot at the light heavyweight championship.

No official announcements have been made by the UFC, but the Dagestani star is already hard at work trolling ‘Poatan’ on social media via a video collecting some of Pereira’s losses from his GLORY Kickboxing days.

Magomed Ankalaev posted a compilation of Alex Pereira’s losses and calls him a “good loser” 😬



“[Alex] lost 10 times when I beat him. This is gonna be something very normal for him… he knows how to give up.”#UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/2RRJ5cT7Fm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 4, 2024

“[Alex] lost 10 times when I beat him,” Ankalaev wrote in a post on X. “This is gonna be something very normal for him. He’s a good loser and I’ll make it easy. For him he know how to give up.”

Magomed Ankalaev keeps the fiery posts coming

It’s certainly not the first time Ankalaev has slammed the two-division champion. On Sunday, he promised to “punish” Pereira in their inevitable showdown and even slammed ‘Poatan’ for taking short-notice opportunities against everyone except him.

“I promise all my friends I’m going to punish this guy I will knock him out Inshallah,” Ankalaev added.

“Willing to fight everyone short notice but with me, he knows he have to be ready he’s not stupid,” Ankalaev continued.

Ankalaev is 20-1-1 in his mixed martial arts career with his lone loss coming against Paul Craig during his UFC debut in March 2018. Since then, he has won 11 fights inside the Octagon with one no-contest and a draw coming against Jan Blachowicz when the two met at UFC 282 for the vacant 205-pound title.