Magomed Ankalaev Outlasts Aleksandar Rakić, Calls Out Alex Pereira Following UD Win – UFC 308 Highlights

Magomed Ankalaev solidified his spot as the No. 1 ranked light heavyweight contender at UFC 308.

On the cusp of a shot at Alex Pereira‘s 205-pound title, Ankalaev stepped inside the Octagon in Abu Dhabi for a high-stakes clash with former title contender Aleksandar Rakić.

Throughout the three-round affair, Ankalaev kept moving forward forcing Rakić to stay on his back foot and dance around the cage wall. That allowed Ankalaev to control the action and land the more impactful shots as Rakić was mostly relegated to lead leg attacks.

After going the full 15 minutes, we went to the scorecards where all three judges saw it in favor of Ankalaev.

Official Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Aleksandar Rakić via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Following the win, Ankalaev sent a message to Alex Pereira, telling ‘Poatan’ to “stop running” away from him.

