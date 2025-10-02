Magomed Ankalaev discusses potential future opponents if he beats Alex Pereira at UFC 320

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has spoken about who he could potentially face in his next outing if he’s able to get past Alex Pereira at UFC 320.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship against Alex Pereira at UFC 320. It’s a fight that serves as a rematch from their bout earlier this year, which ‘Big Ank’ won to claim the belt from ‘Poatan’. Now, though, they’re running it back, and some fans believe that things could be different this time around.

However, if they aren’t, Magomed Ankalaev has plenty of options out there when it comes to his next opponents. It’s risky to look too far ahead but with so much going on at 205 pounds, it’s hard not to get excited about potential matchups on the horizon.

In his media scrum, Ankalaev had the following to say about Carlos Ulberg and the UFC 320 showdown between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Magomed Ankalaev is interested in Carlos Ulberg fight

“When it comes down to Carlos Ulberg, obviously, he’s a very interesting guy,” Ankalaev told reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day. “He’s on a winning streak. I saw the victory, I saw the highlight of the win. He hasn’t been in the place where these guys have been. These guys have been knocked down by the former champ. (Ulberg) is a new guy, he hasn’t tested these waters that they’re in right now, so I think that’s definitely someone I’m interested in.”

“The fight that’s going to happen on the same card I’m fighting because, especially because it’s on the main card (Prochazka/Rountree Jr), this is not something I’m going to pay attention to, at all,” Ankalaev said. “I won’t even have time to look at it, so I’m not really interested in this fight whatsoever.”

