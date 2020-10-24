Opening up the UFC 254 main card is a light heavyweight encounter between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba.

Round 1: Cutelaba goes to the body. Ankalaev returns with a leg kick. Both fighters are a lot more patient compared to the first meeting. Ankalaev lands a leg kick but Cutelaba is able to counter with a big right. Ankalaev lands a body kick. Cutelaba teeps the stomach of Ankalaev. Not a lot of action since but Cutelaba is the one pressuring forward. Ankalaev drops Cutelaba with a left just as Cutelaba appeared to be trying a spinning backfist! However, Cutelaba is fine. But not for long as Ankalaev drops Cutelaba soon after with a combo and lands ground and pound to put him to sleep.

Official result: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Ion Cutelaba via knockout (R1, 4:19).