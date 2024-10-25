Alex Pereira Reportedly Set For Acting Debut In A24 Movie

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is reportedly set to make his acting debut in an upcoming A24 movie.

Over the course of the last few years, Alex Pereira has emerged as a force of nature in mixed martial arts. He is arguably the most popular star in the entire sport outside of Conor McGregor, and this year, he’s managed to go 3-0 at light heavyweight.

Even at the age of 37, Alex Pereira continues to reinvent himself in incredible ways inside the octagon. Now, though, after conquering the cage, it seems as if he’s starting to look at other ventures outside of fighting – as seems to be the natural progression for successful athletes.

According to the following report by The Hollywood Reporter, it’s time for ‘Poatan’ to start prepping for his big feature film debut.

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is in talks to make his acting debut alongside Adria Arjona in Adam Wingard’s action-horror thriller ‘ONSLAUGHT’ for A24.



Alex Pereira set for major role

“UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex “Poatan” Pereira is in talks to make his acting debut opposite Adria Arjona in Onslaught, Wingard’s action thriller set up at A24, Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company.”

“Many details for Onslaught are being kept in an underground experimental facility, but sources describe it as a gonzo action horror thriller. The scope is said to more in line with Wingard’s earlier movies, which were all original creations, before he went off and made the big-budget spectacle hits Godzilla vs. Kong and Godzilla x Kong.”

“According to sources, Arjona will play a mother who falls back on a particular set of skills in order to protect her loved ones after she runs afoul of a threat that has escaped a secret military base.”

“Pereira will play a character called The Butcher, and bring his set of skills to the role — including anaconda chokes and roundhouse kicks.”

Somebody grab the popcorn!