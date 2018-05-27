Arnold Allen Pulls Off Insane Comeback Over Mads Burnell

Arnold Allen was down, but not out against Mads Burnell.

Allen and Burnell shared the Octagon on the main card of UFC Liverpool. The two squared off inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Allen hammered away a left hand over the top early. Burnell connected with his own left hand. Burnell went for a takedown, but Allen shrugged him off. Burnell landed an inside elbow. Allen landed a left hand. A straight left hand was there for Allen. Burnell drove in and scored a takedown. Allen got back to his feet. Allen landed a trip as the horn sounded.

Burnell scored a takedown in the second stanza. Allen went to stand back up, but Burnell stuck to him. Allen got back up, but Burnell dumped him back down. The round ended with Burnell in top control.

Once again, Allen couldn’t avoid the takedowns of Burnell early in the final frame. Allen got back up to his feet, but couldn’t shake Burnell’s grappling. Allen locked in a choke out of nowhere and earned the submission win. Stunning.

Final Result: Arnold Allen def. Mads Burnell via submission (front choke) – R3, 2:41