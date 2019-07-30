Mackenzie Dern Will Fight Five Months After Giving Birth

Spread the word!













Mackenzie Dern recently had a baby and has said she wants to return by October and will do just that.

According to ESPN, Dern will take on Amanda Ribas on Oct. 12 in the rumored location of San Francisco. And, shockingly, the bout will take place at strawweight, where Dern has missed weight but several pounds before.

Dern, of course, hasn’t fought since she beat Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 by submission. The 26-year-old is 7-0 as a pro which includes being 2-0 in the UFC with her other win coming over Ashley Yoder where she won by split-decision. The jiu-jitsu specialist has four wins by submission with the other three by decision.

Ribas, meanwhile, is 7-1 with her lone loss coming to Polyana Viana back in 2015. After three years away from fighting, she made her UFC debut against Emily Whitmire. There, she submitted the American in the second round.

It should be a step up in competition for both girls as they are both looking to remain undefeated in the UFC and potentially get a ranked opponent next.

Of course, the Oct. 12 card in Sanc Francisco will be headlined by a strawweight fight between Joanna Jedrzejczyk taking on Michelle Waterson.

Who do you think will win the fight between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas?