Report | Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill set for May 13th

Mackenzie Dern has been booked in a strawweight clash with divisional veteran Angela Hill, set to go down at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Walker.

The UFC continues to add exciting fights to its May 13th card, currently headlined by Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker in a high-stakes light heavyweight contender bout.

The Fight Night event also features a heavyweight clash featuring accomplished kickboxer and former title contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who will be looking to reach those heights again when he takes on the highly touted prospect, Jailton Almeida. Now per MMAJunkie, Mackenzie Dern vs Angela Hill has been added to the card.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill set for May 13th!

Mackenzie Dern is set to return on May 13th against Angela ‘Overkill’ Hill on May 13th. Looking to return to winning ways after going 1-2 in her last 3 bouts, Dern will be ready to make a statement against the 12th-ranked Hill. In Dern’s last bout, she came up short against Xiaonan Yan, in an extremely closely contested split decision loss. Mackenzie Dern’s grappling will potentially be a deciding factor for this bout with it being seen as a typical striker vs grappler matchup.

Angela Hill is currently riding a 2 fight-winning streak and will be looking to break inside of the top 10 with a win over Mackenzie Dern, who is currently ranked No.7. Hill’s last two wins have been against Lupita Goodinez and Emily Ducote, which helped Hill avoid a four-fight skid and seemingly let her pick momentum back up in the division once again with the chance to make a run at the title if she can extend her winning streak to three.

Can Mackenzie Dern bounce back and regain momentum, or will ‘Overkill’ Hill continue her impressive run of form when both women eventually square off in the cage on May 13th?