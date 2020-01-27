Mackenzie Dern Faces Ariane Carnelossi At UFC Lincoln

Spread the word!













Mackenzie Dern is set to return to the Octagon after suffering the first professional loss of her mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Dern, the 26-year-old jiu-jitsu ace, was previously 7-0 before being outclassed by Amanda Ribas back in October at UFC Tampa. It marked Dern’s third appearance inside the Octagon. Now, according to a report from Combate, the Brazilian will meet fellow countrywoman Ariane Carnelossi at UFC Lincoln from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska on April 25.

Carnelossi comes off her first loss since 2014, as she had a 12-fight win streak snapped by Angela Hill back in September due to a Doctor’s Stoppage. The loss also took place during Carnelossi’s UFC debut. Prior to that, she hadn’t lost since making her professional MMA debut, a first-round submission loss to Amanda Ribas, who just handed Dern the first loss of her career.

Dern vs. Carnelossi joins a UFC Lincoln card that already featured a light heavyweight main event between Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira, along with several other great matchups announced thus far. Check out the updated card for UFC Fight Night 173 below.

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

