Ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold blasts Sean Strickland after sparring offer: ‘He’s a fake, I will step on that kid’

Following his recent call out from fellow former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, Luek Rockhold has doubled-down on his wish to fight the outspoken contender, labelling the polarizing striker a “fake” as well as a “fraud”.

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight gold holder, made his return to combat sports earlier this year in Dubai, landing an impressive knockout win over former kickboxing world champion, Joe Schilling under the banner of Karate Combat.

And featuring against fellow UFC alum, Mike Perry since his exit from the organization, Rockhold made a brief outing under the scrutiny of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), suffering a TKO defeat to the promotional star.

Bowing out of the Octagon following a decision loss to common-foe Paulo Costa – whom Strickland defeated last weekend at UFC 302, Rockhold has since made a stunning plea to CEO, Dana White to offer him a one-fight deal to take on Xtreme Couture staple, Strickland.

Mandatory Credit: Phil Lambert

Initially set to fight at UFC 268 in November 2021, weeks from the pairing, Rockhold was forced from his showdown with Strickland after suffering a herniated disc in his back.

Luke Rockhold hits back at Sean Strickland

And offering to spar the Santa Cruz veteran in a bid to settle their differences, Strickland appears to be on the hitlist of Rockhold still, who would prefer to stand opposite him in the UFC.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Sean Strickland) a fake little b*tch, I know who he is,” Luke Rockhold said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast. “I don’t think he believes the sh*t he’s saying these days. He’s just spouting off – if Dana (White) gives me that hall pass, I’ll come in, I will step on that kid.”

“I sparred you [for] one round, f*cked you up and you snuck away like a b*tch, this was witnessed,” Luke Rockhold continued. “Also, we were scheduled to fight, I said ‘Hell yeah, that’s an easy paycheck,” and you pulled out a few weeks out.”

Would you like to see Luke Rockhold return to the UFC to take on Sean Strickland?