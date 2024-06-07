Ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold blasts Sean Strickland after sparring offer: ‘He’s a fake, I will step on that kid’

ByRoss Markey
Luke Rockhold blasts Sean Strickland after sparring offer he's a fake I will step on this kid

Following his recent call out from fellow former UFC middleweight champion, Sean Strickland, Luek Rockhold has doubled-down on his wish to fight the outspoken contender, labelling the polarizing striker a “fake” as well as a “fraud”.

Rockhold, a former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight gold holder, made his return to combat sports earlier this year in Dubai, landing an impressive knockout win over former kickboxing world champion, Joe Schilling under the banner of Karate Combat.

Luke Rockhold

And featuring against fellow UFC alum, Mike Perry since his exit from the organization, Rockhold made a brief outing under the scrutiny of the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship), suffering a TKO defeat to the promotional star.

READ MORE:  UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan 'choked out' alligator during South Florida fishing trip: 'I got a license to kill'

Bowing out of the Octagon following a decision loss to common-foe Paulo Costa – whom Strickland defeated last weekend at UFC 302, Rockhold has since made a stunning plea to CEO, Dana White to offer him a one-fight deal to take on Xtreme Couture staple, Strickland.

Luke Rockhold win over Alex Pereira I'll f*cking murder that motherf*cker
Mandatory Credit: Phil Lambert

Initially set to fight at UFC 268 in November 2021, weeks from the pairing, Rockhold was forced from his showdown with Strickland after suffering a herniated disc in his back.

Luke Rockhold hits back at Sean Strickland

And offering to spar the Santa Cruz veteran in a bid to settle their differences, Strickland appears to be on the hitlist of Rockhold still, who would prefer to stand opposite him in the UFC.

READ MORE:  Dana White reacts to concern for Conor McGregor amid party footage pre-UFC 303 return: 'He's not a dumb guy'
Sean Strickland settles fighter pay issue with UFC execs agrees to clash with Paulo Costa in June
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“He’s (Sean Strickland) a fake little b*tch, I know who he is,” Luke Rockhold said during an appearance on the JAXXON podcast. “I don’t think he believes the sh*t he’s saying these days. He’s just spouting off – if Dana (White) gives me that hall pass, I’ll come in, I will step on that kid.”

“I sparred you [for] one round, f*cked you up and you snuck away like a b*tch, this was witnessed,” Luke Rockhold continued. “Also, we were scheduled to fight, I said ‘Hell yeah, that’s an easy paycheck,” and you pulled out a few weeks out.”

Would you like to see Luke Rockhold return to the UFC to take on Sean Strickland?

READ MORE:  Photos - Conor McGregor all smiles as he poses in medical examination room amid UFC 303 fight fiasco

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts