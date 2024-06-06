Luke Rockhold offers to make UFC return to land fight with Sean Strickland: ‘I will end this kid’s life, I guarantee’

Sean Strickland has fired back at Luke Rockhold after the former champ called him out.

Rockhold was doing a watch along for UFC 302 on the JAXXON PODCAST, which is hosted by Rampage Jackson. While watching Strickland vs Costa, Rockhold was frustrated with the way Strickland was fighting and called to fight the former champ and vowed to f**k him up.

“If you were Dana White would you ever want this guy fighting back for a title? I can’t stand watching this motherf****r fight. F*****g book me, sign me up Dana. I will f*****g end this kid’s life, I guarantee,” Luke Rockhold said.

Sean Strickland responds to Luke Rockhold

Rockhold and Strickland were booked to fight one another at UFC 268 in November of 2021 but Rockhold was forced out of the bout due to a herniated disc.

So, following Luke Rockhold’s comments, Sean Strickland took to social media to rip the former champ.

Couple things… I sparred you 1 round, fucked you up and you snuck away like a bitch. This was witnessed



Also we were scheduled to fight. I said "hell yeah that's a easy paycheck"



And you pulled out a few weeks out…



“Couple things… I sparred you 1 round, f****d you up and you snuck away like a bitch. This was witnessed Also we were scheduled to fight. I said “hell yeah that’s an easy paycheck” And you pulled out a few weeks out… Xtreme? I’ll f**k you up for fun lol,” Strickland wrote on X.

Whether or not the UFC has any interest in bringing back Rockhold to fight in the promotion again is to be seen. But, perhaps with his newfound rivalry with Strickland, the UFC does re-sign him to make this fight.

After Sean Strickland returned to the win column at UFC 302 with a split decision win over Paulo Costa, the former champ said he will be holding out for a title shot.

Strickland lost his middleweight title by decision to Dricus Du Plessis back in January in a very close fight. Although Dana White said Strickland won, he didn’t get an immediate rematch and now after getting back in the win column, Strickland plans to hold out for a title shot.

“Time to sit and wait for a title shot……….,” Strickland wrote.

Strickland is currently 29-6 as a pro and ranked as the No. 1 contender at middleweight.