Professional kickboxer, Joe Schilling has been cleared of all wrong-doing following him knocking a man out in a bar.

The Glory and Bellator fighter would go viral following a video of a drunk man confronting him at a bar. As you might except, it did not go too well for man who would confront Schilling – Justin Balboa would be on the receiving end of a brutal right hand which would see him hit the floor, completely unconscious.

Joe Schilling knocking man out

Joe Schilling cleared

Via his Instagram, Schilling would say that after a long legal process, he was finally declared an innocent man and would receive no punishment.

“I’m glad it’s finally over,” Schilling wrote. “For the last two years my name and character has been disparaged in the media, seem like everyone loves the narrative that a professional fighter just beat up some innocent person, which was soooo not the case. Most people told me to just settle it and pay him off as that would be easier. I don’t like bullies and I refuse to be bullied by anyone. The ambulance chasing crumb bum of a lawyer he hired threatened to ruin me financially and well the only person he financially ruined was his client.

“I just hope that all of the news outlets that were so quick to post clickbait articles assassinating my character have the same energy now that the truth is out,” he finished. “Justin Balboa is and will always be a f—ing loser.“

Schilling’s lawyer even said that he plans on pursuing legal fees from Balboa following the dispute, “Hopefully the Plaintiff was warned of the risks of filing this lawsuit by his attorneys before filing this suit,” Katz told MMA Fighting. “Balboa now stands liable for all of Schilling’s costs and fees for defending this lawsuit, including the trips he had to make from California and the hiring of investigators and experts.“

Do you think Joe Schilling was in the right?