Ex-UFC star Luke Rockhold recounts sparring fight with ‘Idiot’ Sean Strickland: ‘He was such a loud-Mouth’

Former undisputed middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold has recounted a prior sparring session with fellow former divisional titleholder, Sean Strickland in the aftermath of UFC 297 – describing the outspoken contender as an out-and-out “idiot”.

Rockhold, a former undisputed middleweight champion under the banner of the UFC and the now-defunct, Strikeforce promotion, has been sidelined since he retired from mixed martial arts back in 2022.

Suffering a unanimous decision loss in his return to the Octagon, Santa Cruz native, Rockhold dropped a judging loss to former title chaser, Paulo Costa in his final outing in the UFC – before confirming his retirement.

Briefly featuring under the BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) banner, Rockhold fought fellow UFC veteran, Mike Perry back in April, suffering a second round retirement TKO loss to the Michigan native.

Luke Rockhold blasts rival, Sean Strickland

And reflecting on a prior sparring session with Strickland in the immediate aftermath of his championship loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297, Rockhold claimed the former was a “loud mouth” and an “idiot” – leading to a clash in the gym.



“He (Sean Strickland) was such a loud-mouth idiot,” Luke Rockhold told Rampage Jackson on the JAXXON Podcast. “Who the f*ck is this guy? I was so hung over. I was so annoyed I was like, ‘F*ck, I’m gonna get in and spar with this kid.’ I was like, ‘I can’t even take this.’”

“He’s a little tricky guy,” Luke Rockhold explained. “I went to the bathroom, I put [in] paper towel, I wrapped it around my teeth like and old school wet mouthpiece, and I was swallowing the thing, sparring him hungover. It was close round, I’d love to get him back out here again.”