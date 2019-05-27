Luke Rockhold Expects Anthony Smith To Lose ‘Pretty Easily’ To Alexander Gustafsson

Spread the word!













Luke Rockhold expects Anthony Smith to get beat easily in his next fight under the UFC banner.

The former title contender is slated to meet three-time UFC light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC Stockholm. The heated words between the former UFC middleweight champion and Smith continue after their exchanges through media outlets.

According to Rockhold, he thinks Smith has real anger towards him due to him making the move from middleweight to light heavyweight. Thus, when a fight between them couldn’t be reached, Smith got upset.

Regarding Smith’s fight against Gustafsson, Rockhold believes that Smith will lose pretty easily to the top contender in the light heavyweight division.

Luke Rockhold Expects Domination

“It’s just me coming into this division, I wanted a fight, he seemed like a logical opponent,” Rockhold told MMA Fighting. “And then they trot him up and Jon picked him off as an easy fight. So [Jones] basically made the UFC take it, and I just didn’t think much of the matchup. Obviously, I don’t think the rest of the world thought much of the matchup once it happened.”

“I got a problem telling the truth, so I don’t think much of him,” added Rockhold. “I don’t think he’s a credible character in the division, really. He’s about to get shut down. He’s about to get it [from Gustafsson]. He’s going to get beat up bad, back-and-back, and be put in his place, just like I said.”

Rockhold is set to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Błachowicz on July 6, 2019 at UFC 239.