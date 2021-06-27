Luis Palomino wants to run things back with Jorge Masvidal.

The BKFC lightweight champion defended his title with a unanimous decision win over Tyler Goodjohn at BKFC 18 last night. As a result, he went 4-0 under the BKFC banner.

He then switched his attention to Masvidal who he notably defeated via split decision when they faced each other back in 2010.

“This is satisfaction because I hurt this man,” Palomino said about the fight with Goodjohn (via MMA Fighting). “This man has a history behind him from pro boxing, undefeated in England. He came over here hunting for me. He came here alone. For that, I respect Tyler Goodjohn.

“I want to keep challenging myself. Jorge Masvidal, if you want your rematch … I’ll give you that rematch in a boxing ring.”

Palomino continued:

“So check this out, right. If you want your rematch, remember I beat you in (2010) eight pounds heavy. If you want your rematch — I know you’re under contract with the UFC — but I’ve seen Dave Feldman corner some people in a boxing match.

“So I’ll represent BKFC, you can represent the UFC and I’ll give you the rematch in the boxing ring with the respect and with Dave Feldman’s permission.”

Could this happen? Probably not in reality, as Masvidal has nothing to gain from fighting a 40-year-old Palomino even if he does have a loss to him.

But it’s always worth shooting your shot.