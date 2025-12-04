BKFC 85’s Ryan Reber Calls for Justin Ibarrola Finish Within 3 Rounds of Their Title Bout

BKFC 85 on December 5th is a big checkpoint on a path that has been a quarter of a century in the making for Ryan Reber, who looks to make good on his sophomore bid for BKFC gold. Reber will get his second crack at the BKFC 135-pound crown when he clashes with Justin Ibarrola for the vacant bantamweight crown in Florida on Friday.

When touching on the machinations of this BKFC matchup against a fellow stalwart bantamweight contender in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Reber said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“So it’s going to be a very interesting fight. And if Justin has worked as hard as he said he has, then it could be a fight of the night. If he hasn’t, I’m knocking him the f**k out and it will probably only go three rounds. And that’s my prediction for this is three rounds and he’s out of there. Whether it’s a doctor stoppage, whether it’s a TKO, or whether it’s just a straight knockout. And that’s what I’m coming for.”

When touching on outsider perceptions that he will be the most battle-tested BKFC opponent Ibarrola has had to clash with so far, Reber stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“No, absolutely, man. 100%. And I think he’s not really; maybe he is and he’s just talking differently about it, but he’s really not putting that into context. Like we fought a lot of the same guys. And I mean, arguably I beat them up worse than he did. You know what I mean? So, and there’s a couple of fights that he squeaked, really squeaked by. And I mean, realistically, I haven’t had a fight where I squeaked by.” “Maybe you could say Travis [Thompson] cuz the sixth round war, but that was also a fight where I had two fights. Technically three, but I don’t count the ‘Shady’ fight because of you know, everybody knows that story. But I technically had two fights. Travis had nine. And when I tell you Travis had Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman in his corner. He was training at his gym.” “And I mean, if you asked Travis at that time, are you going to beat Ryan? He’d have been like, there’s no doubt. I got the experience. I got the knowledge. I got the power. I got the moves. I mean Travis was not only not scared to fight me but he thought 100% he was going to take me out. I mean for me to go in there and do what I did especially after coming off the damn Gamebred loss was like you know that’s why I feel like they threw me to the wolves.”

BKFC tape on ibarrola broken down by Ryan Reber

As Ryan Reber made references to mutual opponents he and Justin Ibarrola have faced, as well as the perception Ibarrola has been in tighter competitive outings during his BKFC tenure, Reber continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],