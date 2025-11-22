Gustavo Trujillo On Securing Better Replacement Foe For BKB 48 Title Bout

Gustavo Trujillo will defend his heavyweight crown against Lucas Browne at BKB 48 on November 22nd. But that wasn’t always the case, as the unbeaten, flawless KO artist Trujillo was supposed to fight a former champ within gloveless combat before Browne stepped up.

When asked for thoughts on his initial opponent Tony Johnson Jr. having to withdraw due to injury and now fighting Lucas Browne, Gustavo Trujillo said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I think it’s a great fight. I think it’s a better fight than the one before. Due to [the fact] that Lucas is a world champion from the WBA and I think he’s going to be a better opponent.”

As mentioned Tony Johnson Jr. is technically a former interim BKB champion, ‘The Cuban Assassin’ explained why he felt 1-0 BKB fighter and acclaimed gloved boxing champ Browne was a better opponent here, as Gustavo Trujillo stated [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Lucas has been doing this for a while. He’s been a boxer for a long time and he has a lot of experience. I think Tony Johnson, basically he’s an MMA guy that he did one fight in bare knuckle. So Lucas definitely he’s a better opponent and is an opponent that we have to respect. I give all my respect to Lucas.”

Gustavo Trujillo recognizes there are BKB contenders above browne but respects his boxing resume

The BKB heavyweight title challenger had his bare knuckle debut in September and when asked for his thoughts on Lucas Browne‘s fight with Corey Harrison that saw the Australian win at BKB 45, Trujillo quipped [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],