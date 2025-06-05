Look: Alycia Baumgardner Flaunts Fight-Ready Physique on Social Media Ahead of World Title Showdown

ByTimothy Wheaton
Boxing Queen Alycia Baumgardner Flaunts Fight-Ready Physique on Social Media Ahead of World Title Showdown

Alycia Baumgardner isn’t just getting ready for her next world title fight – she’s making sure the whole world sees the work. In the weeks leading up to her undisputed super featherweight championship defense against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda, Baumgardner has been flooding her social media feeds with a steady stream of workout videos and gym pics, each post revealing a fighter in peak condition

Alycia Baumgardner Turns Up the Heat Online as She Prepares for Title Fight Against Jennifer Miranda

Fans scrolling through Alycia Baumgardner’s Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) have been treated to a behind-the-scenes look at her training camp. There’s no shortage of sweat: she’s posted clips of herself hammering away at the heavy bag, shadowboxing with crisp combinations, and powering through core circuits that would make a CrossFit coach wince. Her abs are on full display, and so is her confidence.

It’s a message to her followers, and maybe a warning to her opponents, that she isn’t just defending belts, she’s setting the pace for the division. Alycia Baumgardner’s social media presence is part of a calculated approach to her career, blending the business of boxing with the business of building a brand. She’s not shy about showing off her hard-earned physique, but there’s a method behind the muscle.

The timing couldn’t be better. Her upcoming fight, scheduled for July 11 at Madison Square Garden, is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

Baumgardner will defend her WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO, and The Ring titles on the co-main event of an all-women’s card, sharing the spotlight with Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

The stakes are massive: Miranda is undefeated, carrying the hopes of Spanish boxing on her shoulders, and she’s gunning for a historic upset. But if Baumgardner’s recent posts are any indication, she’s not about to let her reign end quietly.

Baumgardner, for her part, seems to be enjoying the process. Her videos show her working on head movement, footwork drills, and explosive power shots, always with a hint of showmanship.

Of course, social media can only tell part of the story. The real test will come under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden. Still, her online presence has set the tone: she’s ready and focused.

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

