Lone’er Kavanagh remains unbeaten with decision win over Felipe dos Santos – UFC London Highlights

ByRoss Markey
Lone'er Kavanagh remains unbeaten with decision win over Felipe dos Santos - UFC London Highlights

Cage Warriors alum, Lone’er Kavanagh remains unbeaten tonight on the preliminary card of UFC London — turning in an impressive decision win over Brazilian rival, Felipe dos Santos in his sophomore outing in the promotion.

Kavanagh, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series — made his Octagon debut back in November at UFC Macau, landing a unanimous decision win over Jose Ochoa over the course of three rounds.

And tonight, returning in London — the Great Britain Top Team staple would manage to outwork dos Santos throughout the pairing, despite spilling some significant claret throughout the pairing.

Improving to 9-0 tonight as a professional, Kavanagh, 25, adds another impressive addition to the always-exciting flyweight division to boot.

READ MORE:  "Bums in Welterweight" Colby Covington Looking To Fight Again in the UFC But Only on One Condition
MixCollage 22 Mar 2025 07 50 PM 8156

Catch the highlights from Lone’er Kavanagh’s win over Felipe dos Santos at UFC London

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts