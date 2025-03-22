Lone’er Kavanagh remains unbeaten with decision win over Felipe dos Santos – UFC London Highlights

Cage Warriors alum, Lone’er Kavanagh remains unbeaten tonight on the preliminary card of UFC London — turning in an impressive decision win over Brazilian rival, Felipe dos Santos in his sophomore outing in the promotion.

Kavanagh, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series — made his Octagon debut back in November at UFC Macau, landing a unanimous decision win over Jose Ochoa over the course of three rounds.

And tonight, returning in London — the Great Britain Top Team staple would manage to outwork dos Santos throughout the pairing, despite spilling some significant claret throughout the pairing.

Improving to 9-0 tonight as a professional, Kavanagh, 25, adds another impressive addition to the always-exciting flyweight division to boot.

Catch the highlights from Lone’er Kavanagh’s win over Felipe dos Santos at UFC London