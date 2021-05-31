Logan Paul has revealed his plan is to retire without granting Floyd Mayweather a rematch, after he knocks out the boxing legend on June 6.

The YouTuber has fought just once in the professional boxing ring, suffering a split decision loss when he squared off against KSI in November 2019.

Mayweather is one of the most decorated boxers in history. ‘Money’ is regarded by many including himself as the best ever.

On June 6, Paul and Mayweather will square off in a eight-round exhibition bout that will be available on Showtime pay-per-view.

“I’m going to knock him out and become the greatest boxer on the planet. Then I’m going to retire and not give Floyd the rematch, Paul said on Showtime’s “Inside Mayweather vs. Paul” show. “He doesn’t know who he’s getting in the ring with. He really thinks I’m a YouTuber. He really thinks I’m a fake fighter. I get it. Everything that I’ve portrayed online says the same thing. But we’re really about this life now. Floyd underestimating me is going to hurt him, I think.

“If you think about it, this truly is one of the most special, historic events ever. You have one of the greatest boxers of our generation, fighting, uh, me.”

Ahead of the bout, things took an ugly turn when Logan Paul’s younger brother Jake Paul stole Mayweather’s hat. Several punches were thrown and Mayweather even threatened to kill the 24-year-old.

Paul was thankful for his brother for helping take the fight to the next level.

“Both Floyd and I knew that this sh*t was going to be a spectacle on June 6. I don’t think we realized that it was going to be a spectacle before June 6. Anytime there is an event with my brother, or myself involved, it’s going to go down, unfortunately … shoutout to my brother for selling the fight for me,” Paul said.

“Whether they want to watch me achieve the impossible or whether they want to see me get knocked the fuck out, it’s going to be a f*cking show. It is a spectacle.” (Transcribed by Boxing Scene)

Do you think Logan Paul has any chance of beating Floyd Mayweather on June 6?