Logan Paul doesn’t seemed fazed over his brother Jake Paul stealing his shine while promoting his upcoming boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather and the Paul brothers started an all-out brawl following the first time that the two sides had come face-to-face leading up to their boxing match next month. It all started when Jake got into a heated confrontation with Mayweather; stealing his hat which then lit the flames to a melee between all sides at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

After the tension cleared, it appeared that Logan wasn’t upset that Jake seemed to garner most of the attention following the brawl.

“It’s always a fucking spectacle with that kid,” Logan said afterward about his brother Jake. “Floyd seemed to act cool on stage, but I think my brother is doing my job for me.”

Logan will face Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on June 6th, in his second professional bout. Mayweather hasn’t competed since his retirement following his win over Conor McGregor in late 2017.

The Paul brothers are no stranger to controversy and it appears that things could get crazier leading up to the fight between Logan and Mayweather. Jake has already been reportedly banned from attending the fight after the brawl.

Despite all of the recent chaos, it appears that Logan is calm following the post press conference antics in Miami.

“That’s just the name of the game. Jake does his own thing, I do my thing.” Logan said.

Logan says he advised his younger brother against going after Mayweathers hat.

“Yeah, he told me he was gonna do it,” Logan said of Jake’s bold stunt. “I told him not to.”

Both Paul brothers have garnered the attention of fans and critics since their unprecedented takeover of the boxing game. Logan and Jake have a prominent following on YouTube and have capitalized on some of the same marketing tactics as they begin their new ventures in boxing.

Regardless of how people may feel about them, it’s no denying that both Logan and Jake tend to make things interesting when promoting a fight. Whether or not that will transition to long-term success in the ring remains to be seen.

What was your reaction to the brawl between Floyd Mayweather and Logan and Jake Paul?