Michael Chandler’s training camp has officially begun.

The new UFC signing revealed last week that his training camp for his first fight with the promotion would commence on Monday.

And based on an Instagram post from Chandler, that looks to be the case.

“Locked and loaded. Camp number 28 starts today. -See you at the top!-#ufc #mma”

Of course, this contradicts UFC president Dana White’s words on the weekend where he stated Chandler didn’t have a fight lined up and still needed time to recover from his UFC 254 weight cut last month.

The recovery from the weight cut was notably a major factor why Chandler didn’t end up fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 next month.

“The problem with Michael Chandler right now is he stepped up for that [Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje] fight and he cut weight, so he can’t turn around as fast as these other guys can right now,” White said. “We can’t do that to him. So, no hurry, take his time, get his body back together. We’ll get him something soon.

“Once we go back to Abu Dhabi, there’s going to be a lot of big fights coming up here, so he’ll be a part of something.”

Perhaps Chandler is preparing with the expectation that a fight will be booked soon and the likely opponents are not hard to guess.

With all the fights that are currently booked, it’s likely Chandler will face either Dan Hooker or Justin Gaethje for his promotional bow. It’s no secret who he would prefer out of the pair either.

What do you think of Chandler beginning his fight camp?