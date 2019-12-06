Liz Carmouche Released From UFC Contract

Spread the word!













Liz Carmouche’s time with the UFC has come to an end.

Carmouche hadn’t fought since August, suffering a unanimous decision loss to Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title. The loss ended a two-fight win streak from Carmouche. MMA Fighting reports that Carmouche was let go while in Washington D.C. doing promotional work for the UFC.

“Girl-Rilla” will always be etched in MMA record books as she was one-half of the first-ever women’s fight in UFC history. Carmouche lost to Ronda Rousey via first-round submission by way of an armbar. Over her time with the Las Vegas-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion, Carmouche went 5-5 under their banner.

It’s certainly an interesting decision by the promotion to release Carmouche, who is one of the more recognizable names on the UFC’s women’s roster, and only came off a loss that was for a title.

What do you think about Carmouche being released from the UFC?