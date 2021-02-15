Choosing a college can be a period of great stress. Many young people believe their entire future depends on that one decision. Finding what’s right for you takes time and consideration. The fact that your friends attend the establishment or that the institution is highly ranked has nothing to do with who you are or who you will be. The most important factor in choosing an institution is whether you will be able to be successful and develop in the areas you enjoy and are passionate about.

If you are a wrestler and want to continue in the sport, we have prepared for you a list of colleges with the best wrestling programs.

Iowa State University

Iowa State University (ISU), with its charming campus and rich history, inspires students and provides an excellent education.

The university’s history dates back to 1858. It now has more than 33,000 students and 6,000 employees. ISU’s influential global alumni community includes more than 248,000 people in 150 countries.

The university is known worldwide for scientific discovery and innovation. ISU’s eight departments offer more than 300 programs. The university is proud of its faculty and scholars.

It is enough to say that the university has more than 900 student clubs and societies! The student recreational activities are organized by the respective departments of the university.

The Cyclones wrestling team is proud of its victories and accomplishments. The College boasts eight NCAA wrestling tournament titles, participation in the Big 12 Conference, over 1,000 dual meets, and its alumnus, Cael Sanderson, a four-time NCAA Division I champion.

Michigan State University

Michigan State University (MSU) was founded in 1855. Today it is one of the leading research universities in the world. The university is distinguished by its diverse community of pioneering students who are committed to the public good. MSU has been named one of the top 100 global universities. The university’s indicators, such as the graduate employment rate and the percentage of students who successfully complete their 1st year and advance to the 2nd year, are among the best in the country.

MSU’s 17 departments offer more than 200 unique and inspiring programs of study in various fields, including education, business, engineering, and veterinary medicine. In addition, students have access to extensive research opportunities.

The university has something for every student. It has more than 900 clubs and communities. MSU students, also called “Spartans,” actively pursue their interests and push the boundaries on their path to success.

The Spartan Wrestling team boasts such renowned wrestlers as Rashad Evans and Gray Maynard among its alumni.

Oklahoma State University

The educational establishment was founded in 1890 and enjoys state privileges. At the undergraduate level, OSU offers more than 200 majors, and everyone can choose the profession they are most interested in.

OSU is world-renowned for the quality of its education and research and its commitment to sustainability in all areas (community engagement, planning, scholarship, and daily operations). OSU provides well-rounded development opportunities and helps students ensure that their interests, passions, and aspirations are fulfilled in successful careers.

The local Cowboy wrestling team has earned its alma mater 34 NCAA championship titles. Moreover, the college has produced 127 individual national champions. Pat Smith, the first four-time champion in the sport’s history, was also an OSU graduate.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech is the 46th ranked research university in the United States. It is located in Blacksburg, Virginia, and offers more than 110 undergraduate degree programs. The extensive 10.5-square-kilometer campus is home to more than 200 facilities.

The university has many student clubs and communities where students can meet new people and find activities to their liking. These include a YouTube and other social networking community, a student newspaper, a coffee and arts and crafts club. A variety of sports sections and fitness programs are also available. The Hokies wrestling team is among them.

The campus has art galleries, a theater, a hotel, a garden and vegetable garden, a farm, and an athletic center with two fitness studios, a 23-meter pool, athletic courts, and running tracks.

Finding a college that meets your interests, expectations, and budget is a responsible decision. You should review all the available opportunities, take tours of the campuses, and ask current students about the benefits of studying at the college you are considering.