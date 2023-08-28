Riding a stunning fourth round TKO win over Chris Eubank Jr. into the pair’s rematch this weekend, Liverpool veteran, Liam Smith is hotly closing as a rather decent favorite to defeat the former world champion again, when they share the ring in Manchester, England.

Headlining a January event against Eubank Jr. in Manchester at the beginning of this year, 35-year-old veteran puncher, Smith managed to severely upset the odds and defeat Eubank Jr. – stopping the Hove native in the fourth round with a barrage of strikes at the rope en route to a TKO win.

Liam Smith closing as betting favorite to again beat Chris Eubank Jr.

The win came as the former WBO light middleweight champion’s impressive fourth on the trot, following a trio of consecutive knockout wins over Anthony Fowler, Jessie Vargas, and prior to his win over Chris Eubank Jr., Hassan Mwakniyo.

And at the time of publication, Smith is currently riding an impressive -150 favorite line over on Betway to defeat Eubank Jr.

However, for the former WBA interim middleweight champion, Chris Eubank Jr. – a third career loss and in quite devastating fashion to Smith back in January, sees him currently carry underdog odds of +137 with Betway to defeat Smith this weekend in their rematch.

Sharing a slew of verbals throughout the build up and subseqeunt conclusion of their first pairing, Eubank Jr. has been notably steadfast in his claim that an illegal elbow strike from Smith led to his ultimate demise back in January.



Furthermore the former world champion also admitted that he likely should have taken more time to recover from the first and initial onslaught from Smith during their first bout, ultimately kicking himself for his decision to made a timely return.

Seeing his six-fight winning run halted in his TKO defeat to Smith at the beginning of the year, Eubank Jr. – who had notably landed wins over the likes of Liam Williams, James DeGale, Avni Yildirim, and Gary O’Sullivan during his career, has turned in an impressive 23 career knockouts throughout his 32-3 professional career.

In terms of prop bets on offer from Betway, Smith is closing as a notable -165 betting favorite to do the double on Chris Eubank Jr. – and land either a KO, TKO, or disqualification win this weekend in Manchester.

For Eubank Jr. the heavy hitting striker is currently closing at +400 to do the same and avenge his stoppage loss to Liverpool rival Smith.

Having shared the squared circle with middleweight supremo, Canelo Alvarez in a 2016 KO loss, Smith has, however, landed victories over the likes of Liam Williams, Sam Eggington, Roberto Garcia, Jessie Vargas, and of course, the aforenoted, Eubank Jr.

And despite the fact we witnessed a fourth round stoppage in the action in their first foray back in January, Smith and Eubank Jr. are currently available at -133 to share the ring for the entire 12 round distance this weekend.

One thing is for certain this weekend, the roll over of hostility between the duo following their initial clash in January, is sure to make Smith’s rematch with Eubank Jr. this weekend one of the more intriguing clashes to take place in a massive annum for the sport of professional boxing.

Can Liam Smith land a second career win over Chris Eubank Jr. this weekend?