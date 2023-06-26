World champion arm wrestler Levan Saginashvili is one of the most intimidating figures in the world of arm wrestling. Known as the Georgian Hulk, Saginashvili has been an absolute force in arm wrestling for the last decade.

Name: Levan Saginashvili

Levan Saginashvili Nickname: Georgian Hulk

Georgian Hulk Years Active: 2012 to Present

2012 to Present Championships: 23 Championships

Here is a breakdown of the career of arm wrestling world champion Levan Saginashvili. Detailing how he got into arm wrestling, put on immense size, and became the sport’s top arm wrestler.

Levan Saginashvili’s Entry Into Arm Wrestling

Levan Saginashvili grew up in the eastern European country of Georgia, known for producing some of the world’s best wrestlers and strength athletes.

Naturally, growing up in a country where arm wrestling is a popular sport, Saginashvili would gain interest.

At the beginning of Levan’s arm wrestling career, he weighed in at only 178 lbs(80 kg). Over the next few years, Levan Saginashvili would begin weight training and working with arm wrestling coaches.

He would begin entering into local and regional tournaments in Georgia. Building up experience and making a name for himself in the sport.

Levan Saginashvili’s Career Highlights

The Georgian Hulk has been the most dominant competitor in arm wrestling for the last decade. Here are some of the highlights from Saginashvili’s career.

Levan Saginashvili’s Rocky Start

Looking at Levan Saginashvili today, you would think he came into arm wrestling as a dominant force. That wouldn’t be the case as Saginashvili had a long journey to becoming the world’s best arm wrestler.

Before Levan was the Georgian Hulk, he was just a young Georgian man that was learning the sport. Levan was successful early on in lower-scale tournaments, but things would get harder as he got more experience.

One of his first tests was at the 2012 Georgian National Armwrestling Championship. Placing 2nd in both the left and right-handed divisions.

He would work his way back up to the National tournament for the second time in 2013. Earning 2nd place medal in the right-handed division, but a more disappointing 3rd place in the left-handed division.

In the same year, Saginashvili would make his international debut. Competing in the World Armwrestling Championship in Poland.

His first world championship appearance would be a wake-up call for Levan Saginashvili. Placing 9th in right-hand and 4th place in the left-handed division.

These disappointing finishes would be the catalyst for Saginashvili to start becoming the Georgian Hulk.

Saginashvili Finds Success

2014 would be Levan’s breakthrough year in the sport of arm wrestling. On his third attempt, Saginashvili would win the Georgian National tournament in the superheavyweight division.

This was followed by his debut at Euro Arm 2014, which resulted in a 2nd place finish in the right-handed division.

But his next big tournament, the world championship in Lithuania, showed that Levan was one of the world’s best arm wrestlers. Sweeping both divisions and winning the first world titles of his career.

In 2015, Saginashvili would return to defend his title and repeat as the left-handed world champion. Then becoming a 3x world champion in the left-handed division in 2016.

Levan Becomes The Georgian Hulk

2017 is when Levan Saginashvili went from Levon, the Georgian arm wrestler, to the Georgian Hulk. Almost double the size he first became an arm wrestler.

After the 2017 Armwrestling World Championship, Levan won his fourth left-handed world title. He also placed fifth in the right-handed division but would make a declaration.

Saginashvili declared that he would never lose another super match in his career. The Georgian Hulk would keep his word for the next seven years. This period of time is considered one of the most dominant runs in the sport’s history.

The Georgian Hulk would not be pinned for seven years and shut out all of the world’s best arm wrestlers. Numerous world champions from Dmitry Tuban, Tim Bresnan, Vitaly Laletin, Kydyrgaly Ongarbaev, and Dave Chaffee.

In 2022, many saw Saginashvili make a statement that cemented him as the world’s best arm wrestler. Levan would sweep one of the legends of arm wrestling in Devon Larratt. Quickly beating the legend 6 matches to 0.

After the matches, Larratt would present Levgan Saginashvili with the right-hand legacy hammer trophy. A symbol that recognized the Georgian Hulk as the world’s best right-handed arm wrestler.

The Georgian Hulk’s Streak Is Broken

In the finals of King Of The Table 6, Levan would meet young Italian competitor Ermes Gasparini. The first four matches were vintage Levan, who went up 4-0.

But his gas tank began to start to dry up in the fifth match. Gasparini would fend off a 5th straight pin and begin countering the Georgian Hulk.

Leading to Levan committing a pad foul along with going under the table. Saginashivili would commit a second straight pad foul in the restart as Gasparini nearly beat him.

An exhausted Levan would bow out of the last two matches. Snapping his unpinned streak at 7 years but winning another major arm wrestling title.

Levan Saginashvili’s Training

Seeing as Levan’s nickname is the Georgian Hulk, it’s obvious that he has an insane training regiment. Gaining his power from lifting incredibly heavy weights.

From the video of his training above, you can see that Levan possesses superhuman strength. The strength that has helped him become an arm wrestling champion numerous times.

Levan Saginashvili’s Style

It should come as no surprise to anyone what Levan Saginashvili’s style is just by looking at him. He is one of the strongest arm wrestlers in the world and uses brute force to dominate his opponents.

When opponents lock up with him, they aren’t locking up with a normal person. His grip and forearm strength are insane, and once the ref says go, he just bulls them over. Almost nobody has been able to stop Levan for the last seven years.

Levan Saginashvili Becomes a Star

Levan’s stardom has surpassed just the sport of arm wrestling. Saginashvili has now made the jump to Hollywood and is now co-starring in movies.

His first appearance in a film was the 2021 movie The Lady of Heaven. Playing the role of Talha, The Room in the movie.

In his second film role, Saginashvili starred alongside Chris Hemsworth in the hit action film Extraction 2—the biggest role of his young acting career so far, where he had a fight scene with Hemsworth.

Levan Saginashvili’s Drug Use

In the sport of arm wrestling, it is no secret that many of the sport’s top athletes take steroids. Levan has been rather open about his use of performance-enhancing drugs.

On Levan’s Youtube channel, he posted a video with a guest called the biological hacker Giorgi Kikonishvili. During the video, Saginashvili discussed using SARMS, selective androgen receptor modulators.

After this video, critics like Derek from More Plates More Dates did a breakdown of this interview. Derek believed that Levan wasn’t being truthful in his drug use.

His evidence was in his physic from when he started in arm wrestling until now—going from 176 lbs to almost 400 lbs of weight to become the Georgian Hulk as we know him today.

Levan Saginashvili’s Injury

In June of 2023, Levan Saginashvili announced on his Youtube channel that he was dealing with an injury. The injury was to a tendon in his wrist that is responsible for flexion.

Surgery is not required, but Saginashvili is out of training for the next 6 to 8 weeks. He will undergo rehab and then slowly get back into training.

What’s Next For Levan Saginashvili?

After his recovery, we can expect Levan Saginashvili to continue dominating the world of arm wrestling. Also, more than likely starring in more action movies in the coming years. Saginashvili is now a full-fledged star, and we’ll be seeing more of him in the future.