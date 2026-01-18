“Let’s Run It Back”: Max Holloway Aims for Topuria Reboot With Double Gold on the Line

ByTimothy Wheaton
Max Holloway

Max Holloway has set his sights on Ilia Topuria again, and this time he wants everything on the table. The BMF champion is targeting a path that runs through Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 and leads straight to a rematch with Topuria for both the BMF strap and the undisputed lightweight title.​

Max Holloway Eyes Ilia Topuria Rematch After UFC 326 Clash With Charles Oliveira

Speaking to TNT Sports, Holloway laid out his ideal scenario, referencing their first meeting and the stakes he wants next time. “In a perfect world, we go out there, get my hand raised, and do it very fashionably—make it undeniable, make a moment. Then go get Ilia, with the BMF title on the line and the undisputed title as well,” Holloway said. He added that Topuria “was talking about the last one at 145, but the title wasn’t on the line,” and pushed the responsibility back toward the promotion: “You can’t be mad at me—be mad at the UFC. They didn’t allow it.”​

READ MORE:  Former UFC Champ Says Conor McGregor Isn’t Done, Backs 'The Notorious' vs. Jorge Masvidal for White House Event

Holloway’s frustration is easy to understand given how the first fight ended. Topuria stopped him in the main event of UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024, defending the featherweight title with a third‑round knockout that handed Holloway the first KO loss of his career. A right hand hurt Holloway, a left hook dropped him, and follow‑up ground‑and‑pound forced the stoppage.​

READ MORE:  Bo Nickal Responds to Fan Backlash Over Yoel Romero Situation: "This isn’t all fun and games. This is not a charity match."

He captured the BMF belt by knocking out Justin Gaethje with a walk‑off right hand in the final seconds of their fight at UFC 300, a finish that instantly became one of the defining moments of the card. He then moved full time to lightweight and outpointed Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 318, becoming the first BMF champion to log a successful defense. The UFC has now booked Holloway to defend the BMF title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 326 on March 7, 2026, at T‑Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.​​

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Max Holloway prepares to face Ilia Topuria of Spain in the UFC featherweight championship fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Topuria’s position has changed just as dramatically. After knocking out Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the featherweight belt, he defended against Holloway at UFC 308, then moved up and knocked out Oliveira in the first round at UFC 317 to claim the vacant lightweight title and become a two‑division champion. Along the way he spoke repeatedly about his struggles making 145 pounds and suggested his featherweight run was nearing its end, which frames Holloway’s remark about “the last one at 145” and the belt not being at stake.​​

READ MORE:  Max Holloway jokes his coaches will 'kill him' for chasing a submission vs. Charles Oliveira in UFC 326 rematch

The lightweight landscape is crowded. An interim title fight between Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 will produce a mandatory challenger for Topuria. Topuria has indicated interest in facing the winner, while Holloway is trying to force his way into that conversation by tying his BMF reign to a bid for undisputed gold.​

For Holloway, the equation is simple: beat Oliveira again at UFC 326, keep the BMF belt, and leave the UFC with a lucrative storyline, revenge against the only man to stop him, with two titles on the line.

Max Holloway confirms plans for HUGE summer UFC return in title fight rematch
READ MORE:  UFC 325 Main Card Bout Scrapped After Australian Fighter Suffers Severe ACL Injury In Training

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts