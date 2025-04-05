Pat Sabatini Brutalizes Joanderson Brito, Lands Unanimous Decision Victory – UFC Vegas 105 Highlights

Pat Sabatini delivered a dominant 15-minute performance in the UFC Vegas 105 co-main event against Joanderson Brito on Saturday night.

Sabatini immediately shot in and took Brito to the mat with ease and kept him there for the entirety of the round. With 30 seconds to go, Sabatina finally started to land some ground and pound shots, but he didn’t leave himself enough time to get a stoppage.

Less than a minute into the second stanza, Sabatini returned Brito to the mat, putting him in the exact same position he spent the majority of the opening round in. The trend continued in the third with Sabatini once again taking Brito down right away and riding out the round in a dominant position.

To Brito’s credit, he defended well enough to prevent Sabatini from finishing him, but that was merely a moral victory for the Brazilian.

Official Result: Pat Sabatini def. Joanderson Brito via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Check Out Highlights From Joanderson Brito vs. Pat Sabatini at UFC Vegas 105:

Pat Sabatini est en train d'apprendre la vie à Brito 🤯🤯🤯#ufcvegas105 pic.twitter.com/TJzlLeUbGf — MMA Prospect (@mma_prospect) April 6, 2025

Pat Sabatini big brothers Joanderson Brito for a unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/Lk1rMNgeXn — MMA Mania (@mmamania) April 6, 2025