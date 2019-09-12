Leon Edwards Wants Next Title Shot: ‘F*ck Colby Covington’

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards feels he should be given the next shot at Kamaru Usman’s welterweight title over Colby Covington.

Many expect Usman to defend his title against Covington, especially given their rivalry and the latter’s impressive performance against Robbie Lawler. However, it is still not booked and with UFC 244 being headlined by Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, one wonders if Covington is getting skipped over again.

That is completely fine by Edwards, who believes he should get another crack at Usman:

“F—k Colby Covington,” Edwards told MMA Fighting. “I don’t like Colby anyways. I don’t give a s—t about what he’s doing. My thing is to get a world title shot. Let’s me and Kamaru run it back. We’ve got the most wins in the division, we’re the two best in the division. Let’s run it back.”

Edwards most recently outpointed Rafael dos Anjos and is on an eight-fight winning streak. His last loss? A decision defeat to Usman. Which is why it makes sense for them to fight according to the Birmingham native:

“For me that would be perfect — him having the title and me taking it off him — that would be the fairytale story,” Edwards added. “To defeat the last man to defeat me for the title, I hope I get the chance to do that. My message [to Kamaru Usman] is let’s run it back. We fought years ago and let’s run it back so I can get the title off you.”

“I have paid my dues. I’ve done everything they’ve asked me to do. I flew across the world to fight [Rafael dos Anjos], I flew across the world to fight “Cowboy” [Donald Cerrone]. I’ve fought back to back. I’m on an eight-fight win streak, second only to the current champion. I have more than paid my price to get a world title shot.”

Do you think Edwards should get the next shot? Or does Covington deserve it no matter what?