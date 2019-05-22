Leon Edwards’ Undefeated Brother Returns At Bellator London

Spread the word!













The Bellator London card has added an exciting bout featuring the return of one undefeated prospect in the middleweight division.

The Viacom-owned promotion has revealed that Fabian Edwards will be making a quick return under the Bellator banner as he meets Frenchman Jonathan Bosuku on the main card of this event.

Edwards, who is the brother of UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards, has signed a new multi-fight deal with the promotion. In his most recent bout, he scored a first-round TKO finish of Falco Neto at Bellator Europe 2. By looking at his record, six of his seven career wins have come via stoppage.

Bellator London takes place on June 22 at The SSE Arena, Wembley in London. The main card streams on DAZN. Gegard Mousasi will make his next title defense as middleweight champion against Rafael Lovato Jr. in the main event.

Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva will serve as the co-headliner. Here is the updated card:

MAIN CARD (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET)

Champ Gegard Mousasi vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. – for middleweight title

Paul Daley vs. Erick Silva

James Gallagher vs. Jeremiah Labiano

Kent Kauppinen vs. Melvin Manhoef

Mike Shipman vs. Costello Van Steenis

Jonathan Bosuku vs. Fabian Edwards

Aaron Chalmers vs. opponent TBA

PRELIMINARY CARD (Online, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Chris Bungard vs. Charlie Leary

Terry Brazier vs. Peter Queally

John Redmond vs. George Tokkos

Nathan Greyson vs. Frans Mlambo

Galore Bofando vs. Richard Kiely

Carl Booth vs. Walter Gahadza

Kate Jackson vs. Lena Ovchynnikova

Luke Ord vs. Nathan Rose

Justin Burlinson vs. Wendle Lewis

Denise Kielholtz vs. opponent TBA