Leon Edwards eyes up road back to UFC welterweight title shot

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has laid out his ideal path back to a world title opportunity.

While Leon Edwards will forever be remembered for that historic head kick knockout win over Kamaru Usman, his last few fights have seen his stock fall pretty dramatically in the welterweight division. After losing a fairly one-sided title fight against Belal Muhammad, ‘Rocky’ was then beaten pretty comprehensively by Sean Brady.

Now, Leon Edwards is set to face off against Carlos Prates at UFC 322 as he aims to return to his striking roots. If he is able to find a way through Prates, which many people doubt he can, he could well set himself up for a big number one contender fight at some point next year.

In a recent interview, Leon Edwards laid out his perfect road map back to the championship.

Leon Edwards maps out his road back to the title 👀



– Beat Carlos Prates at #UFC322

– Fight Ian Garry in March/April

– Fight for the belt in summer 2026



(via @UFCEurope) pic.twitter.com/Ukqs94oYEE — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 5, 2025

Leon Edwards wants UFC gold once again

“I’ve fought all the wrestlers in the division, now getting my hands on a striker – more free-flowing,” Edwards told UFC Europe. “I’m excited to go out there and put up my skills against his. The division at the moment is wide open. I feel like the cards back-to-back – my card, then you’ve got Belal (Muhammad) and Ian (Machado Garry) the week after – whoever performs the best gets the next title shot.

“I’m truly feeling the best I’ve ever felt in my life. I’ve had my time off, I’ve refocused, I’ve regained where I left off, so I’m excited to go out and perform in an arena like MSG. It’s one of the arenas that when you’re old and retired, you think back, ‘F*ck, I did MSG!’ So I’m taking it in both arms, I am excited, I am focused, and I am ready.”

“He’s got like a little momentum going on now. He’s the new kid on the block,” Edwards said of Prates. “He’s just coming off a good finish in his last fight, so I feel like me going out there and taking him out will prove that I am the best in the world again.

“After MSG, (if) I put on the best performance of my life, that will set me up. I want one more fight early March or April, then I want to fight for the world title in summer. That’s what I’m envisioning for myself. I go out there, I take him out, and I’d like to get Ian next, put him away, and get back for the title. Whoever’s got it at the time, I’ll be ready to go.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie