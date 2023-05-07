A keen observer at UFC 288 last night, undisputed welterweight champion, Leon Edwards reveals he is ready to take on all comers to his crown – as he awaits a grudge match with Colby Covington, and potential rematch with event co-headliner, Belal Muhammad.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion under the promotion’s banner, managed to successfully defend his division title for the first time in March in the main event of UFC 286 on home soil, defeating three-time foe, Kamaru Usman in their championship trilogy rubber match.

Expected to draw former interim division gold holder, Colby Covington off the back of his London homecoming win against Usman, Edwards has yet to officially book a fight with the outspoken Clovis native, as he prefers an October return at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Last night, however, surging contender, Belal Muhammad punched his ticket for a welterweight title tilt for the first time in his Octagon tenure, turning in a dominant unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over an injury-ridden, Gilbert Burns.

Leon Edwards mocks welterweight competition ahead of UFC return

Facing Muhammad previously in a 2021 official ‘No Contest’, Edwards claimed the welterweight division was “light work” for him following the culmination of UFC 288 last night in Newark, New Jersey.

“Honestly I don’t care who I fight next,” Leon Edwards tweeted. “This whole division is light work #KingLeon.”

Rejecting the opportunity to headline a targeted pay-per-view event return to the UK for the UFC in July this summer, Edwards revealed he had yet to receive an official bout agreement to fight Colby Covington – who most recently turned in a one-sided unanimous decision win over arch-rival, Jorge Masvidal back in March of last year UFC 272.