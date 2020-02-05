Leon Edwards Thinks He Annoyed ‘Crap Rapper’ Tyron Woodley

Spread the word!













Leon Edwards may be facing an angry Tyron Woodley at UFC London.

Edwards faces his toughest task yet when he meets Woodley in the UFC London headliner on March 21. And “Rocky” is certainly doing all he can to annoy the former champion.

He recently mocked his rap music and claimed that once he defeated him, Woodley could go back to rapping on a full-time basis. That angered Woodley who not only responded on the Instagram post, but also proceeded to message Edwards privately:

“I put out a meme [about his rap career] on my Instagram and he DM’d me and everything, and then he blocked me,” Edwards told the Eurobash podcast. “He blocked me and everything – he took it really personal because I brought up his sh*t music. To me it’s all banter, he’s taking it seriously, but there’s nothing much you can do. He’s saying, ‘I’m angry now,’ and blah, blah, blah, but he’s still going to come in and do the same thing. He’ll throw a few kicks, a few takedowns, there’s only so much you can do. I’m just looking forward to the fight, it’s going to be a good one.

“… I put the meme up and I can’t remember what it was. I deleted it and he blocked me after. I don’t know [the DM] was something like, ‘You punk-ass, I’m going to knock you out,’ and blah, blah, blah…and ‘I make more money than you’…just a bag of nonsense, really. I deleted it after and then he blocked me. I think I really got on his nerves…but he is a crap rapper…everyone knows he’s sh*t! I don’t understand what the issue is.”

Considering how rattled Woodley seems to have gotten by the comments, Edwards wants to take another dig at “The Chosen One” — by walking out to one his songs at UFC London:

“I might walk out to his music – that might be funny,” Edwards said. That would be a good little dig at him before the fight! We’ll see.”

That said, Woodley is not an easy opponent whatsoever. Edwards acknowledges this as he believes his opponent is his toughest fight yet. However, he is well-prepared:

“On paper, it’s my toughest fight, but we’re not going to know until we get in there,” he added. “I’ve been there before where I thought I was going to have a tough fight, and I’ve got in there and it’s been easy, so we’ll see. On paper, he’s the most accomplished guy I’ve fought, but I don’t know – I’m ready for whatever he brings.

“I know everyone is looking at his last fight with Usman and saying he might be finished or washed up, but I don’t believe so. I’m preparing for the best Woodley, I’m preparing for the one that knocked out Robbie Lawler.”

What do you think of Edwards’ comments?